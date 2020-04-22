All apartments in Jacksonville
207 GALWAY AVE N
207 GALWAY AVE N

207 Galway Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

207 Galway Avenue North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled home- 3 bedroom 1 bath, lots of closet space Extra Large fenced yard, outside utility room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have any available units?
207 GALWAY AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 GALWAY AVE N have?
Some of 207 GALWAY AVE N's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 GALWAY AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
207 GALWAY AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 GALWAY AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 207 GALWAY AVE N does offer parking.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have a pool?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have accessible units?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
