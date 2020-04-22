Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
207 GALWAY AVE N
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 GALWAY AVE N
207 Galway Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
207 Galway Avenue North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled home- 3 bedroom 1 bath, lots of closet space Extra Large fenced yard, outside utility room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have any available units?
207 GALWAY AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 207 GALWAY AVE N have?
Some of 207 GALWAY AVE N's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 207 GALWAY AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
207 GALWAY AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 GALWAY AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 207 GALWAY AVE N does offer parking.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have a pool?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have accessible units?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 207 GALWAY AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 GALWAY AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
