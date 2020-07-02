2061 Forbes Street - 5

Amenities
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT !!!! If move in on or before May 15th, 2020. Gorgeous Historic Brick Building in Riverside by 5 Points at the corner of Forbes & Goodwin. Third floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Spacious Unit with Large Great Room & Dining Room. Unit has a Quaint Office & Hardwood Floors Throughout. Bright with Lots of Windows. Bathroom has Separate Shower & Tub. Water is included with Rent. 1 Block to Publix Center, Restaurants & River Walk Park - Minutes to Downtown - Off Street Parking - Shared W/D - Non Aggressive Pets will be considered for This Unit that is Available April 10th, 2020.