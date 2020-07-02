2061 Forbes Street - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT !!!! If move in on or before May 15th, 2020. Gorgeous Historic Brick Building in Riverside by 5 Points at the corner of Forbes & Goodwin. Third floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Spacious Unit with Large Great Room & Dining Room. Unit has a Quaint Office & Hardwood Floors Throughout. Bright with Lots of Windows. Bathroom has Separate Shower & Tub. Water is included with Rent. 1 Block to Publix Center, Restaurants & River Walk Park - Minutes to Downtown - Off Street Parking - Shared W/D - Non Aggressive Pets will be considered for This Unit that is Available April 10th, 2020.