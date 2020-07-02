All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2061 Forbes Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2061 Forbes Street - 5
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

2061 Forbes Street - 5

2061 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2061 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT !!!! If move in on or before May 15th, 2020. Gorgeous Historic Brick Building in Riverside by 5 Points at the corner of Forbes & Goodwin. Third floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Spacious Unit with Large Great Room & Dining Room. Unit has a Quaint Office & Hardwood Floors Throughout. Bright with Lots of Windows. Bathroom has Separate Shower & Tub. Water is included with Rent. 1 Block to Publix Center, Restaurants & River Walk Park - Minutes to Downtown - Off Street Parking - Shared W/D - Non Aggressive Pets will be considered for This Unit that is Available April 10th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Forbes Street - 5 have any available units?
2061 Forbes Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2061 Forbes Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Forbes Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Forbes Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Forbes Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Forbes Street - 5 offers parking.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia