Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

2061 Forbes Street - 4

2061 Forbes Street · (904) 204-1733
Location

2061 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Historic Brick Building in Riverside by 5 Points at the corner of Forbes & Goodwin. Second Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Spacious Unit with Cozy Living Room, Dining Room, Quaint Office Space & Hardwood Floors Throughout. Brand New Appliances. Bright, Lots of Windows. 1 Block to new Publix Center, Restaurants & River Walk Park - Minutes to Downtown - Off Street Parking - Shared W/D -Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Forbes Street - 4 have any available units?
2061 Forbes Street - 4 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Forbes Street - 4 have?
Some of 2061 Forbes Street - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Forbes Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Forbes Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Forbes Street - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Forbes Street - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Forbes Street - 4 offers parking.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Forbes Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 Forbes Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
