Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
2056 POST ST
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2056 POST ST
2056 Post St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2056 Post St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE (32204) - Downstairs Apartment - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Hardwood Floors -Non-Functional Fireplace - CH&A - Off Street Parking - Cat OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2056 POST ST have any available units?
2056 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2056 POST ST have?
Some of 2056 POST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2056 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2056 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 POST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2056 POST ST is pet friendly.
Does 2056 POST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2056 POST ST offers parking.
Does 2056 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 POST ST have a pool?
No, 2056 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2056 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 2056 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 POST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
