Jacksonville, FL
2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL

2050 Midnight Moon Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Midnight Moon Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Formal Living Room and Dining Room, fireplace (decorative use only) eat-in space kitchen, inside utility room, wood floors, large fenced back yard, separate meter for irrigation, split bedroom plan, master with garden tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL have any available units?
2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL have?
Some of 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL currently offering any rent specials?
2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL pet-friendly?
No, 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL offer parking?
No, 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL does not offer parking.
Does 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL have a pool?
Yes, 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL has a pool.
Does 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL have accessible units?
No, 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 MIDNIGHT MOON TRL has units with dishwashers.
