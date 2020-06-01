2047 Gamewell Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60badd4099 ---- Come see this adorable 4 bedroom,2 bath home! This newly remodeled home features hardwood and tile flooring, updated kitchen with tile counter tops and backsplash, tile showers, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hook-ups, screened in back porch, and MUCH MORE!! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.