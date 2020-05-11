Rent Calculator
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM
2043 DUNSFORD TER
2043 Dunsford Terrace
·
Location
2043 Dunsford Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large Upstairs Unit Overlooking Pool - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Hardwood / Carpet - Equipped Kitchen - CH&A - Washer / Dryer - Balcony - Storage - Community Pool - Off Street Parking -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2043 DUNSFORD TER have any available units?
2043 DUNSFORD TER doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2043 DUNSFORD TER have?
Some of 2043 DUNSFORD TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2043 DUNSFORD TER currently offering any rent specials?
2043 DUNSFORD TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 DUNSFORD TER pet-friendly?
No, 2043 DUNSFORD TER is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2043 DUNSFORD TER offer parking?
Yes, 2043 DUNSFORD TER offers parking.
Does 2043 DUNSFORD TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 DUNSFORD TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 DUNSFORD TER have a pool?
Yes, 2043 DUNSFORD TER has a pool.
Does 2043 DUNSFORD TER have accessible units?
No, 2043 DUNSFORD TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 DUNSFORD TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 DUNSFORD TER does not have units with dishwashers.
