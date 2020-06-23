Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2040 West 15th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2040 West 15th Street
2040 15th St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2040 15th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home features an open floor plain, Stove and Fridge, fresh paint, ceilings fans throughout, central AC/Heat, fenced in yard. Apply online or in person. We accept section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2040 West 15th Street have any available units?
2040 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2040 West 15th Street have?
Some of 2040 West 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 2040 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2040 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2040 West 15th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2040 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2040 West 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
