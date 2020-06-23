All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2040 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2040 West 15th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2040 West 15th Street

2040 15th St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2040 15th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home features an open floor plain, Stove and Fridge, fresh paint, ceilings fans throughout, central AC/Heat, fenced in yard. Apply online or in person. We accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 West 15th Street have any available units?
2040 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 West 15th Street have?
Some of 2040 West 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2040 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2040 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2040 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2040 West 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia