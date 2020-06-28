Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2039 VALENS DR
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2039 VALENS DR
2039 Valens Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2039 Valens Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 4BR/2BA home with carpet throughout, Large covered back patio and fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2039 VALENS DR have any available units?
2039 VALENS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2039 VALENS DR have?
Some of 2039 VALENS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2039 VALENS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2039 VALENS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 VALENS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2039 VALENS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2039 VALENS DR offer parking?
No, 2039 VALENS DR does not offer parking.
Does 2039 VALENS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 VALENS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 VALENS DR have a pool?
No, 2039 VALENS DR does not have a pool.
Does 2039 VALENS DR have accessible units?
No, 2039 VALENS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 VALENS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2039 VALENS DR has units with dishwashers.
