Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b92f2870a5 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Hardwood flooring in bedrooms and common areas, NO CARPET! Washer and Dryer included. Just walking distance to Riverside Park. Close to downtown, Brooklyn and I-95. Blinds Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring