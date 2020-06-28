2035 Rowe Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE-IN READY HOME; 2 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH; ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH; SEPARATE LIVING AND DINNING ROOMS; ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT AMOUNT

WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE-IN READY HOME; 2 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH; ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH; SEPARATE LIVING AND DINNING ROOMS; ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. CARPORT PARKING; LARGE FENCE YARD