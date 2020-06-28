2035 Rowe Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208 45th and Moncrief
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE-IN READY HOME; 2 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH; ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH; SEPARATE LIVING AND DINNING ROOMS; ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT AMOUNT. CARPORT PARKING; LARGE FENCE YARD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2035 Rowe Ave have any available units?
2035 Rowe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.