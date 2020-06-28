All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2035 Rowe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2035 Rowe Ave
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:46 PM

2035 Rowe Ave

2035 Rowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2035 Rowe Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE-IN READY HOME; 2 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH; ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH; SEPARATE LIVING AND DINNING ROOMS; ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT AMOUNT
WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE-IN READY HOME; 2 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH; ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH; SEPARATE LIVING AND DINNING ROOMS; ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. CARPORT PARKING; LARGE FENCE YARD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Rowe Ave have any available units?
2035 Rowe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Rowe Ave have?
Some of 2035 Rowe Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Rowe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Rowe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Rowe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Rowe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2035 Rowe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Rowe Ave offers parking.
Does 2035 Rowe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Rowe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Rowe Ave have a pool?
No, 2035 Rowe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Rowe Ave have accessible units?
No, 2035 Rowe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Rowe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Rowe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia