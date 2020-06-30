All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

Location

2029 Allandale Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Budget friendly in Paxon!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with den or office. This home is neat and clean, and has washer/dryer hookups.

Don't let this one slip through your fingers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have any available units?
2029 Allandale Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Allandale Circle W have?
Some of 2029 Allandale Circle W's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Allandale Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Allandale Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Allandale Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W offer parking?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not offer parking.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have a pool?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have accessible units?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not have units with dishwashers.

