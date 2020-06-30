Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2029 Allandale Circle W
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2029 Allandale Circle W
2029 Allandale Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2029 Allandale Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Budget friendly in Paxon!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with den or office. This home is neat and clean, and has washer/dryer hookups.
Don't let this one slip through your fingers!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have any available units?
2029 Allandale Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2029 Allandale Circle W have?
Some of 2029 Allandale Circle W's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2029 Allandale Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Allandale Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Allandale Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W offer parking?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not offer parking.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have a pool?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have accessible units?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Allandale Circle W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Allandale Circle W does not have units with dishwashers.
