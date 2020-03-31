2027 West 12th Street

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266112



A coveted rental duplex in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--Great backyard

--Spacious front porch

--Washer and Dryer included in each unit

--Separate Entrances to units



SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF One month rent for Move in before 4/20/2020



Section 8 accepted



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.