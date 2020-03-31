2027 West 12th Street

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266112
A coveted rental duplex in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:
--Great backyard
--Spacious front porch
--Washer and Dryer included in each unit
--Separate Entrances to units
SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF One month rent for Move in before 4/20/2020
Section 8 accepted
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.
Section 8 accepted
This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: No dogs,No cats,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.