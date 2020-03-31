All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2027 West 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2027 West 12th Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:39 PM

2027 West 12th Street

2027 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2027 West 12th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1266112

A coveted rental duplex in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--Great backyard
--Spacious front porch
--Washer and Dryer included in each unit
--Separate Entrances to units

SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF One month rent for Move in before 4/20/2020

Section 8 accepted

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

Section 8 accepted

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: No dogs,No cats,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 West 12th Street have any available units?
2027 West 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2027 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2027 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2027 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 2027 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2027 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 2027 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2027 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 2027 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 West 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 West 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia