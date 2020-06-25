All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

2025 N LAURA ST

2025 Laura Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Laura Street North, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Downstairs 2/1 in the heart of historic Springfield. Hardwood floors in the living area. Water is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 N LAURA ST have any available units?
2025 N LAURA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 N LAURA ST have?
Some of 2025 N LAURA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 N LAURA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2025 N LAURA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 N LAURA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2025 N LAURA ST offers parking.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have a pool?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have accessible units?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
