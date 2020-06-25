Rent Calculator
2025 N LAURA ST
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM
2025 N LAURA ST
2025 Laura Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2025 Laura Street North, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Downstairs 2/1 in the heart of historic Springfield. Hardwood floors in the living area. Water is included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have any available units?
2025 N LAURA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2025 N LAURA ST have?
Some of 2025 N LAURA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2025 N LAURA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2025 N LAURA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 N LAURA ST pet-friendly?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2025 N LAURA ST offers parking.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have a pool?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have accessible units?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 N LAURA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 N LAURA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
