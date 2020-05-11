All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2024 PROSPECT ST W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2024 PROSPECT ST W
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

2024 PROSPECT ST W

2024 Prospect Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2024 Prospect Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 PROSPECT ST W have any available units?
2024 PROSPECT ST W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 PROSPECT ST W have?
Some of 2024 PROSPECT ST W's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 PROSPECT ST W currently offering any rent specials?
2024 PROSPECT ST W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 PROSPECT ST W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 PROSPECT ST W is pet friendly.
Does 2024 PROSPECT ST W offer parking?
No, 2024 PROSPECT ST W does not offer parking.
Does 2024 PROSPECT ST W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 PROSPECT ST W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 PROSPECT ST W have a pool?
No, 2024 PROSPECT ST W does not have a pool.
Does 2024 PROSPECT ST W have accessible units?
No, 2024 PROSPECT ST W does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 PROSPECT ST W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 PROSPECT ST W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia