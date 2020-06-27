Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2021 Lambert Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:05 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 Lambert Street
2021 Lambert Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2021 Lambert Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $750
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 Lambert Street have any available units?
2021 Lambert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2021 Lambert Street currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Lambert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Lambert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Lambert Street is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Lambert Street offer parking?
No, 2021 Lambert Street does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Lambert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Lambert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Lambert Street have a pool?
No, 2021 Lambert Street does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Lambert Street have accessible units?
No, 2021 Lambert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Lambert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Lambert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Lambert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Lambert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
