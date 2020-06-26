Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2020 E PROSPECT ST
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM
2020 E PROSPECT ST
2020 Prospect St E
·
No Longer Available
Location
2020 Prospect St E, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bath features laminate wood flooring, large living room, separate dining room, large sun room, large fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2020 E PROSPECT ST have any available units?
2020 E PROSPECT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2020 E PROSPECT ST have?
Some of 2020 E PROSPECT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2020 E PROSPECT ST currently offering any rent specials?
2020 E PROSPECT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 E PROSPECT ST pet-friendly?
No, 2020 E PROSPECT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2020 E PROSPECT ST offer parking?
No, 2020 E PROSPECT ST does not offer parking.
Does 2020 E PROSPECT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 E PROSPECT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 E PROSPECT ST have a pool?
No, 2020 E PROSPECT ST does not have a pool.
Does 2020 E PROSPECT ST have accessible units?
No, 2020 E PROSPECT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 E PROSPECT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 E PROSPECT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
