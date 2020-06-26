All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

2020 E PROSPECT ST

2020 Prospect St E · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Prospect St E, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bath features laminate wood flooring, large living room, separate dining room, large sun room, large fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

