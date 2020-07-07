2018 Lordun Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32207 South Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eye Catching home in San Marco ready for you!! Beautiful wood flooring in main parts of home, addition is tiled. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Outside kitchen Deck and entertaining area. Detached garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2018 LORDUN TER have any available units?
2018 LORDUN TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.