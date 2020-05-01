Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
2018 INWOOD TER
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:10 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2018 INWOOD TER
2018 Inwood Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
2018 Inwood Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Marco- Cute Downstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment-Living Room-Ceramic tile & Carpet-Kitchen equipped-CH&A-Fans-Washer /Dryer in unit-Patio-off street parking Pet ok. W/Fees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2018 INWOOD TER have any available units?
2018 INWOOD TER doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2018 INWOOD TER have?
Some of 2018 INWOOD TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 2018 INWOOD TER currently offering any rent specials?
2018 INWOOD TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 INWOOD TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 INWOOD TER is pet friendly.
Does 2018 INWOOD TER offer parking?
Yes, 2018 INWOOD TER offers parking.
Does 2018 INWOOD TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 INWOOD TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 INWOOD TER have a pool?
No, 2018 INWOOD TER does not have a pool.
Does 2018 INWOOD TER have accessible units?
No, 2018 INWOOD TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 INWOOD TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 INWOOD TER does not have units with dishwashers.
