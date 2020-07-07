MUST SEE 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath LAKEFRONT home with a bonus room only 7.9 miles from the beaches! Pet friendly home with laminate flooring throughout and fenced back yard! All bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs BONUS ROOM could be used as 5th bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 MILLINGTON LN have any available units?
2017 MILLINGTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.