All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2017 MILLINGTON LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2017 MILLINGTON LN
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2017 MILLINGTON LN

2017 Millington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2017 Millington Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath LAKEFRONT home with a bonus room only 7.9 miles from the beaches! Pet friendly home with laminate flooring throughout and fenced back yard! All bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs BONUS ROOM could be used as 5th bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 MILLINGTON LN have any available units?
2017 MILLINGTON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 MILLINGTON LN have?
Some of 2017 MILLINGTON LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 MILLINGTON LN currently offering any rent specials?
2017 MILLINGTON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 MILLINGTON LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 MILLINGTON LN is pet friendly.
Does 2017 MILLINGTON LN offer parking?
Yes, 2017 MILLINGTON LN offers parking.
Does 2017 MILLINGTON LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 MILLINGTON LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 MILLINGTON LN have a pool?
Yes, 2017 MILLINGTON LN has a pool.
Does 2017 MILLINGTON LN have accessible units?
No, 2017 MILLINGTON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 MILLINGTON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 MILLINGTON LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia