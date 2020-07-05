All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2012 Mindanao Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2012 Mindanao Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2012 Mindanao Drive

2012 Mindanao Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2012 Mindanao Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have any available units?
2012 Mindanao Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2012 Mindanao Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Mindanao Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Mindanao Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Mindanao Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive offer parking?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have a pool?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia