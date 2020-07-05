Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2012 Mindanao Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2012 Mindanao Drive
2012 Mindanao Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2012 Mindanao Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have any available units?
2012 Mindanao Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2012 Mindanao Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Mindanao Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Mindanao Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Mindanao Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive offer parking?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have a pool?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Mindanao Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Mindanao Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
