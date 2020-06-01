Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
2012 HARTRIDGE ST
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2012 HARTRIDGE ST
2012 Hartridge Street
No Longer Available
Location
2012 Hartridge Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath large Kitchen area ready for rental
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2012 HARTRIDGE ST have any available units?
2012 HARTRIDGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2012 HARTRIDGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2012 HARTRIDGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 HARTRIDGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2012 HARTRIDGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2012 HARTRIDGE ST offer parking?
No, 2012 HARTRIDGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 2012 HARTRIDGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 HARTRIDGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 HARTRIDGE ST have a pool?
No, 2012 HARTRIDGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2012 HARTRIDGE ST have accessible units?
No, 2012 HARTRIDGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 HARTRIDGE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 HARTRIDGE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 HARTRIDGE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 HARTRIDGE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
