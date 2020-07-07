Rent Calculator
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:02 AM
2011 DELLWOOD AVE
2011 Dellwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2011 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Riverside(32204) Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bedroom home-Large living Room-Formal Dining Room-Equipped Kitchen-CH&A-Non Functioning Fireplace-Hardwood Floors-Porch-Storage Building-Fenced Yard-Off Street Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2011 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2011 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2011 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2011 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2011 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2011 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2011 DELLWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2011 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2011 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2011 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 DELLWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2011 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2011 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2011 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
