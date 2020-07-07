Rent Calculator
2002 Baldwin St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2002 Baldwin St
2002 Baldwin St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2002 Baldwin St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2002 Baldwin St Available 11/25/19 -
(RLNE5331688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 Baldwin St have any available units?
2002 Baldwin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2002 Baldwin St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Baldwin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Baldwin St pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Baldwin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2002 Baldwin St offer parking?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have a pool?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have accessible units?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have units with air conditioning.
