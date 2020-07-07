All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2002 Baldwin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2002 Baldwin St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

2002 Baldwin St

2002 Baldwin St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2002 Baldwin St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2002 Baldwin St Available 11/25/19 -

(RLNE5331688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Baldwin St have any available units?
2002 Baldwin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2002 Baldwin St currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Baldwin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Baldwin St pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Baldwin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2002 Baldwin St offer parking?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not offer parking.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have a pool?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have accessible units?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Baldwin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Baldwin St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia