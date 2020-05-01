All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1996 HOVINGTON CIR W
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

1996 HOVINGTON CIR W

1996 Hovington Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1996 Hovington Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood with great amenitites. Large community pool, basketball court, volley ball, softball field, tennis courts. Convenient to beach, shopping and downtown.SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W have any available units?
1996 HOVINGTON CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W have?
Some of 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
1996 HOVINGTON CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W offer parking?
No, 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W does not offer parking.
Does 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W have a pool?
Yes, 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W has a pool.
Does 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W have accessible units?
No, 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1996 HOVINGTON CIR W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia