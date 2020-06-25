All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1989 HOLLINGTON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1989 HOLLINGTON DR
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

1989 HOLLINGTON DR

1989 Hollington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1989 Hollington Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This gorgeous 4/2 will not last long. This home is located deep in Sutton Lakes on a very quiet street that is backed up to a preserve. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas with a separate dining room and a formal living room along with an eat-in kitchen and large family room with built-ins. You don't want to miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR have any available units?
1989 HOLLINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR have?
Some of 1989 HOLLINGTON DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 HOLLINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
1989 HOLLINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 HOLLINGTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 1989 HOLLINGTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 1989 HOLLINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1989 HOLLINGTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR have a pool?
Yes, 1989 HOLLINGTON DR has a pool.
Does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 1989 HOLLINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 HOLLINGTON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia