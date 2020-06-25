1989 HOLLINGTON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

This gorgeous 4/2 will not last long. This home is located deep in Sutton Lakes on a very quiet street that is backed up to a preserve. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas with a separate dining room and a formal living room along with an eat-in kitchen and large family room with built-ins. You don't want to miss this home!