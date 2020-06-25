This gorgeous 4/2 will not last long. This home is located deep in Sutton Lakes on a very quiet street that is backed up to a preserve. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas with a separate dining room and a formal living room along with an eat-in kitchen and large family room with built-ins. You don't want to miss this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1989 HOLLINGTON DR have any available units?
1989 HOLLINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.