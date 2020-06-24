Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1986 ERLINE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1986 ERLINE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1986 ERLINE DR
1986 Erline Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1986 Erline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Master bathroom has 1/2 bath. 2 story townhouse. Central heat and air. Bedrooms upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1986 ERLINE DR have any available units?
1986 ERLINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1986 ERLINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1986 ERLINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1986 ERLINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1986 ERLINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1986 ERLINE DR offer parking?
No, 1986 ERLINE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1986 ERLINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1986 ERLINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1986 ERLINE DR have a pool?
No, 1986 ERLINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1986 ERLINE DR have accessible units?
No, 1986 ERLINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1986 ERLINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1986 ERLINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1986 ERLINE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1986 ERLINE DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia