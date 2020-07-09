1977 Oak Water Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Holly Oaks
Quiet Arlington Location. Features 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath home. Nice floor plan. Quiet area. Convenient location to all the major thoroughfares. Some pets could be accepted. Easy terms. Available now.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
