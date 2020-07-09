All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

1977 Oak Water Drive

1977 Oak Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Oak Water Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Holly Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet Arlington Location. Features 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath home. Nice floor plan. Quiet area. Convenient location to all the major thoroughfares. Some pets could be accepted. Easy terms. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Oak Water Drive have any available units?
1977 Oak Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1977 Oak Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Oak Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Oak Water Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Oak Water Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Oak Water Drive offer parking?
No, 1977 Oak Water Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1977 Oak Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Oak Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Oak Water Drive have a pool?
No, 1977 Oak Water Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Oak Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 1977 Oak Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Oak Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Oak Water Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Oak Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1977 Oak Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

