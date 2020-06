Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex. Completely new inside this cozy unit offers vinyl plank and tile flooring, granite tops in the kitchen, new bath and fresh paint.

Central heat and air. Washer and dryer provided. Huge back yard is completely fenced with a privacy fence. Lawn care is included. Renters insurance is required to move in.

1/2 duplex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.