Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1974 Kusaie Drive

1974 Kusaie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1974 Kusaie Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 5/24/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 Kusaie Drive have any available units?
1974 Kusaie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1974 Kusaie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Kusaie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 Kusaie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1974 Kusaie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1974 Kusaie Drive offer parking?
No, 1974 Kusaie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1974 Kusaie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1974 Kusaie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 Kusaie Drive have a pool?
No, 1974 Kusaie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1974 Kusaie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1974 Kusaie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 Kusaie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1974 Kusaie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 Kusaie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1974 Kusaie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
