1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR

1971 Sandhill Crane Drive · (904) 614-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1971 Sandhill Crane Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Atlantic Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Very nice 3/2 with a screened lanai overlooking the lake. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, dining room and separate laundry. Large owners suite with ensuite bath, featuring a large tub and custom tile shower and walk-in closet. Very large screened lanai and a picket fence surrounding the back yard. Very convenient to NS Mayport, Jacksonville Beaches, and amazing restaurants. Washer and dryer remain, in as-is condition, for tenant use. Non-smokers only. Pets permitted with owner approval and non-refundable $250 per pet fee. Available July 1 (possibly sooner, inquire for details).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR have any available units?
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR have?
Some of 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR does offer parking.
Does 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR has a pool.
Does 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR have accessible units?
No, 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1971 SANDHILL CRANE DR has units with dishwashers.
