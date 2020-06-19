All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

1966 WILLESDON DR E

1966 Willesdon Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Willesdon Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Home just freshly painted; Brand new laminate flooring in kitchen and 2 bath rooms; Fan in all bed rooms. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets. Separate living and dining room; 4 bed and 2 bath with split floor plan and 10 ft ceilings throughout; large family room has corner FP; Very desirable intracoastal community....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 WILLESDON DR E have any available units?
1966 WILLESDON DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 WILLESDON DR E have?
Some of 1966 WILLESDON DR E's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 WILLESDON DR E currently offering any rent specials?
1966 WILLESDON DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 WILLESDON DR E pet-friendly?
No, 1966 WILLESDON DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1966 WILLESDON DR E offer parking?
No, 1966 WILLESDON DR E does not offer parking.
Does 1966 WILLESDON DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 WILLESDON DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 WILLESDON DR E have a pool?
Yes, 1966 WILLESDON DR E has a pool.
Does 1966 WILLESDON DR E have accessible units?
No, 1966 WILLESDON DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 WILLESDON DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1966 WILLESDON DR E has units with dishwashers.
