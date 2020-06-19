Home just freshly painted; Brand new laminate flooring in kitchen and 2 bath rooms; Fan in all bed rooms. Large master suite with 2 walk-in closets. Separate living and dining room; 4 bed and 2 bath with split floor plan and 10 ft ceilings throughout; large family room has corner FP; Very desirable intracoastal community....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1966 WILLESDON DR E have any available units?
1966 WILLESDON DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.