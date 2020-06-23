Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1959 INDIES DR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1959 INDIES DR E
1959 Indies Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1959 Indies Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 1212 square feet of living space in the established neighborhood of Sandalwood. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1959 INDIES DR E have any available units?
1959 INDIES DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1959 INDIES DR E have?
Some of 1959 INDIES DR E's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1959 INDIES DR E currently offering any rent specials?
1959 INDIES DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 INDIES DR E pet-friendly?
No, 1959 INDIES DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1959 INDIES DR E offer parking?
Yes, 1959 INDIES DR E offers parking.
Does 1959 INDIES DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 INDIES DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 INDIES DR E have a pool?
No, 1959 INDIES DR E does not have a pool.
Does 1959 INDIES DR E have accessible units?
No, 1959 INDIES DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 INDIES DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1959 INDIES DR E has units with dishwashers.
