1956 W 25th St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

1956 W 25th St

1956 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1956 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is available for rent.

Area Schools:

Pk-5: George W. Carver Elementary School
6-8: Northwestern Middle School
9-12: William M. Raines High School
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 W 25th St have any available units?
1956 W 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 W 25th St have?
Some of 1956 W 25th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1956 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 W 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 1956 W 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1956 W 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 1956 W 25th St offers parking.
Does 1956 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1956 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
