Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1956 W 25th St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1956 W 25th St
1956 West 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1956 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is available for rent.
Area Schools:
Pk-5: George W. Carver Elementary School
6-8: Northwestern Middle School
9-12: William M. Raines High School
Area Schools
K-5: George W Carver Elementary
6-8:Northwestern Middle
9-12:William M Raines High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1956 W 25th St have any available units?
1956 W 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1956 W 25th St have?
Some of 1956 W 25th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport.
Amenities section
.
Is 1956 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1956 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 W 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 1956 W 25th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1956 W 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 1956 W 25th St offers parking.
Does 1956 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1956 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
