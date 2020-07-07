All apartments in Jacksonville
1956 Phoenix Ave

1956 Phoenix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1956 Phoenix Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f76381f08c ---- This 2BR/1BA Duplex is ready for you. Large balcony over looking Phoenix Avenue, stove, refrigerator, carpet & tile floors, and much more. For more information, questions, or to schedule a viewing, Contact one of our Agents Today! Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 Phoenix Ave have any available units?
1956 Phoenix Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 Phoenix Ave have?
Some of 1956 Phoenix Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 Phoenix Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1956 Phoenix Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 Phoenix Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1956 Phoenix Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1956 Phoenix Ave offer parking?
No, 1956 Phoenix Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1956 Phoenix Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 Phoenix Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 Phoenix Ave have a pool?
No, 1956 Phoenix Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1956 Phoenix Ave have accessible units?
No, 1956 Phoenix Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 Phoenix Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 Phoenix Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

