Jacksonville, FL
1952 SPRING DRIVE RD
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

1952 SPRING DRIVE RD

1952 Spring Drive Road · No Longer Available
Location

1952 Spring Drive Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD have any available units?
1952 SPRING DRIVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1952 SPRING DRIVE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD offer parking?
No, 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD does not offer parking.
Does 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD have a pool?
No, 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD have accessible units?
No, 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1952 SPRING DRIVE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
