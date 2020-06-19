All apartments in Jacksonville
1949 West 45th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:44 PM

1949 West 45th Street

1949 West 45th Street · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1949 West 45th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868452

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1102 square feet of space, with amenities including an oven, and central air. With access to a porch and a large yard. Minutes away from I-95.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 West 45th Street have any available units?
1949 West 45th Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1949 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1949 West 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1949 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1949 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 1949 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1949 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 1949 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1949 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 1949 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 West 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1949 West 45th Street has units with air conditioning.
