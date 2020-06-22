Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1945 West 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1945 West 26th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1945 West 26th Street
1945 West 26th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1945 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Don't miss this nice 2 bedroom 1 bath for only $600 a month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1945 West 26th Street have any available units?
1945 West 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1945 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1945 West 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1945 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1945 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 1945 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1945 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1945 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1945 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1945 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 West 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 West 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia