All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1937 44TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1937 44TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1937 44TH ST

1937 44th St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1937 44th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs unit with large living room and eat in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 44TH ST have any available units?
1937 44TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1937 44TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1937 44TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 44TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1937 44TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1937 44TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1937 44TH ST offers parking.
Does 1937 44TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 44TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 44TH ST have a pool?
No, 1937 44TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1937 44TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1937 44TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 44TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 44TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 44TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 44TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia