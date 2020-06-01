All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1936 McGirts Point Boulevard
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:30 PM

1936 McGirts Point Boulevard

1936 Mc Girts Point Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1936 Mc Girts Point Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard have any available units?
1936 McGirts Point Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1936 McGirts Point Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 McGirts Point Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia