All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1936 BROADWAY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1936 BROADWAY AVE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

1936 BROADWAY AVE

1936 Broadway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1936 Broadway Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly rehabbed home with fenced yard and washer and dryer hook ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have any available units?
1936 BROADWAY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have?
Some of 1936 BROADWAY AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 BROADWAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1936 BROADWAY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 BROADWAY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1936 BROADWAY AVE offers parking.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have a pool?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia