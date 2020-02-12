Rent Calculator
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM
1 of 6
1936 BROADWAY AVE
1936 Broadway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1936 Broadway Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Freshly rehabbed home with fenced yard and washer and dryer hook ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have any available units?
1936 BROADWAY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have?
Some of 1936 BROADWAY AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1936 BROADWAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1936 BROADWAY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 BROADWAY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1936 BROADWAY AVE offers parking.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have a pool?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 BROADWAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 BROADWAY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
