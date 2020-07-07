All apartments in Jacksonville
1934 Hubbard Street

1934 Hubbard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Hubbard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Freshly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the Springfield Historic District. This apartment sits above a garage behind a house that is presently being renovated. The apartment comes with a single garage space with alley access and off street parking or storage. Nice sized bedroom, kitchen, and living room with lots of windows and light characterizes this attractive space. The yard is fenced and there are washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Refrigerator and range that are in the unit now will be replaced. Sorry, no pets
Single bedroom apartment in the Springfield Historic District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Hubbard Street have any available units?
1934 Hubbard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Hubbard Street have?
Some of 1934 Hubbard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Hubbard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Hubbard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Hubbard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Hubbard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1934 Hubbard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Hubbard Street offers parking.
Does 1934 Hubbard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Hubbard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Hubbard Street have a pool?
No, 1934 Hubbard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Hubbard Street have accessible units?
No, 1934 Hubbard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Hubbard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Hubbard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
