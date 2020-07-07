1934 Hubbard Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated range oven

Freshly renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the Springfield Historic District. This apartment sits above a garage behind a house that is presently being renovated. The apartment comes with a single garage space with alley access and off street parking or storage. Nice sized bedroom, kitchen, and living room with lots of windows and light characterizes this attractive space. The yard is fenced and there are washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Refrigerator and range that are in the unit now will be replaced. Sorry, no pets

Single bedroom apartment in the Springfield Historic District