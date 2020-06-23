All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

1926 SPIRES AVE

1926 Spires Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Spires Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
S RE INVESTMENTS - Property Id: 95010

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $875.00 and deposit $875.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95010
Property Id 95010

(RLNE5512711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

