Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1925 E 24th St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:07 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1925 E 24th St
1925 East 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1925 East 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
$900- Large 3 Bed/ 1 Bath house on a quiet block. Newly renovated with hardwood floors, 2 window unit dual a/c and heater. Available immediately. Call Mr Edwards 347-251_4079
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1925 E 24th St have any available units?
1925 E 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1925 E 24th St have?
Some of 1925 E 24th St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1925 E 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1925 E 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 E 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 1925 E 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1925 E 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 1925 E 24th St offers parking.
Does 1925 E 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 E 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 E 24th St have a pool?
No, 1925 E 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1925 E 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1925 E 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 E 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 E 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
