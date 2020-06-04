All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

1922 THACKER AVE

1922 Thacker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Thacker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute Bugalow Remodeled updated Central Heat /air Hard wood Oak floors New Kitchen all Stainless Steel appliances New remodeled bath and new indoor Laundry Room . Landon Middle school, walk to nearby San Marco Square

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 THACKER AVE have any available units?
1922 THACKER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 THACKER AVE have?
Some of 1922 THACKER AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1922 THACKER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1922 THACKER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 THACKER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1922 THACKER AVE is not pet friendly.
Does 1922 THACKER AVE offer parking?
No, 1922 THACKER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1922 THACKER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 THACKER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 THACKER AVE have a pool?
No, 1922 THACKER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1922 THACKER AVE have accessible units?
No, 1922 THACKER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 THACKER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 THACKER AVE has units with dishwashers.
