1922 Thacker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207 San Marco
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute Bugalow Remodeled updated Central Heat /air Hard wood Oak floors New Kitchen all Stainless Steel appliances New remodeled bath and new indoor Laundry Room . Landon Middle school, walk to nearby San Marco Square
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 THACKER AVE have any available units?
1922 THACKER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.