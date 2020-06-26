All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1919 ERLINE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1919 ERLINE DR
Last updated October 7 2019 at 8:04 PM

1919 ERLINE DR

1919 Erline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1919 Erline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute duplex unit with brand new flooring, replaced appliances,big yard,open floor plan with kitchen and dining combo.Easy to qualify. Proof of income will be requiredFirst month rent+deposit of the same amount will be required upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 ERLINE DR have any available units?
1919 ERLINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1919 ERLINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1919 ERLINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 ERLINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1919 ERLINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1919 ERLINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1919 ERLINE DR offers parking.
Does 1919 ERLINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 ERLINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 ERLINE DR have a pool?
No, 1919 ERLINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1919 ERLINE DR have accessible units?
No, 1919 ERLINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 ERLINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 ERLINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 ERLINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 ERLINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia