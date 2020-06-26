1919 Erline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Grand Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute duplex unit with brand new flooring, replaced appliances,big yard,open floor plan with kitchen and dining combo.Easy to qualify. Proof of income will be requiredFirst month rent+deposit of the same amount will be required upon move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1919 ERLINE DR have any available units?
1919 ERLINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.