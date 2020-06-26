1916 W 4th St Fl 32209

1916 West 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 College Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 125858
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 PETS ARE WELCOME!!! Charming recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 2 baths! Large back yard House is move in ready. Tenant responsible for all utilities Tenant responsible for Front/Back Yard lawn WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH $900 AND SECURITY DEPOSIT $900 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125858 Property Id 125858
(RLNE4924716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
