1916 W 4th St Fl 32209
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1916 W 4th St Fl 32209

1916 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 West 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 125858

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 PETS ARE WELCOME!!!
Charming recently renovated 4 bedrooms and 2 baths!
Large back yard
House is move in ready.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for Front/Back Yard lawn
WE ASK FOR FIRST MONTH $900 AND SECURITY DEPOSIT $900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125858
Property Id 125858

(RLNE4924716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 have any available units?
1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 have?
Some of 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 currently offering any rent specials?
1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 is pet friendly.
Does 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 offer parking?
No, 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 does not offer parking.
Does 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 have a pool?
No, 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 does not have a pool.
Does 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 have accessible units?
No, 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 W 4th St Fl 32209 does not have units with dishwashers.
