Jacksonville, FL
1916 THACKER AVE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

1916 THACKER AVE

1916 Thacker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Thacker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Remodeled and Renovated home in the heart of San Marco. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Across the street from Landon Middle School. Central heat and air, hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 THACKER AVE have any available units?
1916 THACKER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 THACKER AVE have?
Some of 1916 THACKER AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 THACKER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1916 THACKER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 THACKER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1916 THACKER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1916 THACKER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1916 THACKER AVE offers parking.
Does 1916 THACKER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 THACKER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 THACKER AVE have a pool?
No, 1916 THACKER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1916 THACKER AVE have accessible units?
No, 1916 THACKER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 THACKER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 THACKER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
