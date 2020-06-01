Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1911 West 20Th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1911 West 20Th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1911 West 20Th St.
1911 W 20th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1911 W 20th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4638129)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1911 West 20Th St. have any available units?
1911 West 20Th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1911 West 20Th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1911 West 20Th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 West 20Th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1911 West 20Th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1911 West 20Th St. offer parking?
No, 1911 West 20Th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1911 West 20Th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 West 20Th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 West 20Th St. have a pool?
No, 1911 West 20Th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1911 West 20Th St. have accessible units?
No, 1911 West 20Th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 West 20Th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 West 20Th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 West 20Th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 West 20Th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
