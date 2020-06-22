Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1908 W 6TH ST
1908 6th St W
·
No Longer Available
Location
1908 6th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great duplex ready to move into,close to edward waters,95 and downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 W 6TH ST have any available units?
1908 W 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1908 W 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1908 W 6TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 W 6TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1908 W 6TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1908 W 6TH ST offer parking?
No, 1908 W 6TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1908 W 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 W 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 W 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 1908 W 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1908 W 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1908 W 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 W 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 W 6TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 W 6TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 W 6TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
